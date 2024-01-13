Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.09.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Citigroup stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

