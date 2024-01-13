Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on C. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.27). Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

