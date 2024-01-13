Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Citizens Trading Up 3.0 %

CIA stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 700,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citizens by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

