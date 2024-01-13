Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,047 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. 1,455,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.