Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,044 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

