Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,621. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.46 and its 200-day moving average is $251.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

