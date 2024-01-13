Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 88,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,562,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,009,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,655,000 after buying an additional 39,946 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,373,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

