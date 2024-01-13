Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 416,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,207,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

