Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,096,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,515,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,059,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 1,772,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,186. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.