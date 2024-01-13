Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $749,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 462,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,015. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

