CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.23

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $42.39. CNA Financial shares last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 144,525 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $349,616.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Loews Corp raised its stake in CNA Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,775,120,000 after buying an additional 4,456,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.