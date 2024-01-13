Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

CCA opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$77.67.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.72.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

