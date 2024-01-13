Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) Declares $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Cogeco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:CGO opened at C$58.72 on Friday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$44.62 and a 12 month high of C$68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.71. The firm has a market cap of C$822.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.57 EPS for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of C$776.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco will post 13.1945701 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

