Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 12,742,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,128,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

