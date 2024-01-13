Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,742,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128,698. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

