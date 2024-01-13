Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

NYSE CMC opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

