Comparing Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Bonterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $14.73 million 224.29 -$170.22 million N/A N/A Bonterra Energy $295.52 million 0.47 $60.78 million $0.94 3.97

Bonterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -224.88% -49.75% -35.33% Bonterra Energy 14.53% 9.44% 4.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonterra Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 23.03%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon. The company's pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

