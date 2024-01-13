COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 376,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 587,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

