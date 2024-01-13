Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,459.89

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,459.89 ($31.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,760 ($35.18). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,710 ($34.54), with a volume of 120,167 shares trading hands.

Computacenter Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,715.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,463.68. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.24, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,641 ($33.66) per share, with a total value of £13,918.07 ($17,741.33). 32.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

