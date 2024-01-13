Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,783 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.11. 1,247,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

