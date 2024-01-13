Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 28,420 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 8.21% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,205,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 274,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 110,905 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $47.32.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

