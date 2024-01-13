Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 669 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.09% of Bruker worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076,256 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,159,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 84.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,867,000 after acquiring an additional 710,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

