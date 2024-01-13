Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.15% of Ciena worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 1,811,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $66,942,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,846,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 2,502,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,328 shares of company stock worth $1,608,694 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

