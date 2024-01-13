Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $363.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,847. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $366.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.