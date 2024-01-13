Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 268 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.95. 772,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.