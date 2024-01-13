Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 3,834 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NEE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,796,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,703. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

