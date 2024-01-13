Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 40,706 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1,369.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,706 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,949. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

