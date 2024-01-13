Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ResMed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $1,794,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.11.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.90. 729,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,294. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.14. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

