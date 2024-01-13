Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.49. 351,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,283. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

