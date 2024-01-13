Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 in the last ninety days. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

