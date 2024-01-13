Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $497,958,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,897. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $531.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.