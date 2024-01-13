Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

CAT stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

