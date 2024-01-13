Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,427,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,624,000 after buying an additional 793,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 665,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

