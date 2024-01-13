Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,400,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,431,000 after acquiring an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,034,000 after acquiring an additional 215,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. 6,357,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

