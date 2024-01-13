Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,294 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,239 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.40% of Perficient worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Perficient by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of PRFT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 182,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,357. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

