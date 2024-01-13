Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,283.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $657,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.10. 6,359,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,257. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

