Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $10.29 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 194,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $59.94. 6,386,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,552 shares of company stock worth $8,327,789. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.