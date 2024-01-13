Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $9.35 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.06. 162,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,386. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $219.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

