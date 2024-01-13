Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,780 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.30 and a one year high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $9,457,744. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.