Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,904 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.12% of Medpace worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 0.5 %

MEDP traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.73. The company had a trading volume of 179,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $317.57.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,589,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,508,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

