Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,904 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.12% of Medpace worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Stock Up 0.5 %
MEDP traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.73. The company had a trading volume of 179,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $317.57.
Insider Transactions at Medpace
In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,589,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,508,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
