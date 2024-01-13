Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 219 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $13.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.08. The company had a trading volume of 701,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,928. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

