Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 225 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,909,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,083. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

