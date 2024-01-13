Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 24,849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,988. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

