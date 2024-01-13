Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,187 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 2,448,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,099. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

