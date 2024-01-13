Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,204 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

