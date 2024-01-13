Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,168. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.79. 474,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $396.91. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.91 and a 200 day moving average of $346.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

