Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.63. 598,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,053. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.