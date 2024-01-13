Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.13% of Onto Innovation worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

