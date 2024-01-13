Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 126 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 639,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,669,000 after acquiring an additional 208,401 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 80,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.69. 422,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

