Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $9.12 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.30% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.05. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $187.78.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.